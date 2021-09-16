Sung Kang hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 6 under; and Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Dawie van der Walt, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Kang had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Kang chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kang to 4 under for the round.

Kang his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 3 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Kang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.