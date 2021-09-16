In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 144th at 3 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Jaeger's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Jaeger chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.

After a 220 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green 11th, Jaeger suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Jaeger chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 6 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Jaeger's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Jaeger's 109 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.