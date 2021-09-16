-
Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Stephan Jaeger on returning to the PGA TOUR before Fortinet
Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Stephan Jaeger talks about his excitement level being back on the PGA TOUR following a stellar two-win season this past year on the Korn Ferry Tour.
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 144th at 3 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Jaeger's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Jaeger got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 over for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Jaeger chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.
After a 220 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 182-yard par-3 green 11th, Jaeger suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Jaeger chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 6 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Jaeger's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Jaeger's 109 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.
