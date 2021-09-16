-
Si Woo Kim shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Si Woo Kim dials in approach to set up birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under with Nick Hardy, Peter Uihlein, Dawie van der Walt, Patrick Rodgers, and Scott Stallings; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; and Wyndham Clark, Cameron Tringale, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Kim's 98 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Kim chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Kim had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 5 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 under for the round.
