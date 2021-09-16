  • Si Woo Kim shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Si Woo Kim dials in approach to set up birdie at Fortinet Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.