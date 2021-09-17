-
Seung-Yul Noh putts himself to an even-par first round of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Seung-Yul Noh hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Seung-Yul Noh got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seung-Yul Noh to 1 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Noh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Noh got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Noh to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Noh's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Noh had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Noh to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Noh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Noh hit an approach shot from 257 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.
