Seth Reeves shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Seth Reeves hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Reeves's 72 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Reeves hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reeves at even-par for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Reeves chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Reeves chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.
