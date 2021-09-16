Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 50th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Tringale, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Straka had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Straka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Straka chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Straka hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.