-
-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on No. 18 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 149th at 4 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
Muñoz his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Muñoz had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 over for the round.
Muñoz got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Muñoz to 3 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Muñoz's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 over for the round.
-
-