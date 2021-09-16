-
-
Sean O'Hair putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Sean O'Hair hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. O'Hair finished his round tied for 8th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Cameron Tringale, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-4 12th, Sean O'Hair's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sean O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
O'Hair got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 3 under for the round.
-
-