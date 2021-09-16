-
Scott Stallings shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 4th at 5 under with Nate Lashley and Max Homa; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; and Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
On the par-4 third, Stallings's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Stallings chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.
Stallings got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stallings at even-par for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Stallings reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
