-
-
Scott Piercy shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Scott Piercy makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Scott Piercy makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Scott Piercy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Piercy's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Piercy had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Piercy hit his 80 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a 350 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.
-
-