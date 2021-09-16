In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Scott Gutschewski hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, John Augenstein, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Gutschewski hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Gutschewski's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gutschewski to 3 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Gutschewski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

Gutschewski missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 16 yards for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 3 under for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Gutschewski hit his 111 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 3 under for the round.