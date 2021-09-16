-
Scott Brown rebounds from poor front in first round of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Scott Brown hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Brown finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Scott Brown hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scott Brown at 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Brown suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brown at 2 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Brown reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Brown had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.
Brown missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 22 yards for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Brown reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.
