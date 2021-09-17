-
Sam Ryder shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Sam Ryder hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Ryder chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Ryder's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Ryder got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 3 under for the round.
