Sahith Theegala shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sahith Theegala's birdie from edge of green at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Sahith Theegala makes birdie on the par-4 12th hole.
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Theegala's 97 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Theegala chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
