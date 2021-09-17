-
Ryan Moore shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Ryan Moore hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 133rd at 2 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Moore's tee shot went 190 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Moore's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
