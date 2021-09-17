-
Ryan Armour shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ryan Armour hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Armour to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Armour had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 2 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Armour chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even for the round.
