-
-
Russell Knox shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Tringale, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Knox chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Knox hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Knox to 3 under for the round.
-
-