Roger Sloan putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sloan finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Roger Sloan had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roger Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Sloan to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Sloan's 80 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Sloan hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Sloan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.
