Quade Cummins putts himself to an even-par first round of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Quade Cummins hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cummins finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 12th, Quade Cummins's 74 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Quade Cummins to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Cummins his second shot was a drop and his approach went 135 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Cummins chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Cummins to even-par for the round.
Cummins got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cummins to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cummins had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cummins to even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Cummins had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cummins to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cummins reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cummins to even-par for the round.
