Phil Mickelson shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Phil Mickelson navigates No. 5 for birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Phil Mickelson makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
Phil Mickelson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his round tied for 22nd at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Tringale, Dawie van der Walt, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Peter Uihlein, Scott Stallings, Si Woo Kim, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Mickelson had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Mickelson's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 197-yard par-3 green second, Mickelson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mickelson hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Mickelson to 2 under for the round.
