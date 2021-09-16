-
Peter Uihlein putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Peter Uihlein hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Uihlein finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 6 under; and Max Homa, Nate Lashley, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 third, Peter Uihlein's 93 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Uihlein to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Uihlein chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Uihlein to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Uihlein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Uihlein to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Uihlein had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Uihlein to 4 under for the round.
After a 346 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Uihlein chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Uihlein to 4 under for the round.
