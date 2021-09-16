-
Peter Malnati putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Peter Malnati hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
Peter Malnati got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Peter Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Malnati's 128 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.
