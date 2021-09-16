-
Paul Barjon putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Paul Barjon hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Paul Barjon had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paul Barjon to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Barjon had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barjon to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Barjon's 110 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Barjon had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.
