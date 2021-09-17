-
Patton Kizzire shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patton Kizzire hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Kizzire had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Kizzire's 100 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Kizzire had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kizzire's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
