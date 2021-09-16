-
Patrick Rodgers shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Rodgers hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under with Wyndham Clark and Max Homa; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; and Nate Lashley, Si Woo Kim, Cameron Tringale, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Rodgers had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rodgers chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
