Pat Perez shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Pat Perez hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 20th at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Tringale, Si Woo Kim, and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Hank Lebioda, David Skinns, Patrick Rodgers, and Jonathan Byrd are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Perez reached the green in 2 and sunk a 46-foot putt for eagle. This put Perez at 2 under for the round.
