-
-
Nick Watney shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Nick Watney hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Watney finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Watney hit his 102 yard approach to 0 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.
-
-