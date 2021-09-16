Nick Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Taylor finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Nick Taylor had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nick Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Taylor's 90 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 273 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.