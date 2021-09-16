  • Nick Hardy shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, PGA TOUR rookie Nick Hardy pretends to play a full practice round on the driving range as a way to visualize his performance before starting tournament play.
    Features

    Nick Hardy plays practice round on the driving range

    Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, PGA TOUR rookie Nick Hardy pretends to play a full practice round on the driving range as a way to visualize his performance before starting tournament play.