-
-
Nick Hardy shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
-
Features
Nick Hardy plays practice round on the driving range
Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, PGA TOUR rookie Nick Hardy pretends to play a full practice round on the driving range as a way to visualize his performance before starting tournament play.
Nick Hardy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hardy finished his round tied for 13th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Max Homa, and Nate Lashley are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Hardy had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hardy hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Hardy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hardy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 4 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hardy's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 2 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hardy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 3 under for the round.
-
-