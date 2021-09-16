-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Nate Lashley in the first round at the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Nate Lashley curls approach around the trees to set up birdie at Fortinet Champ
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Nate Lashley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lashley finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Cameron Tringale; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Nick Hardy, Patrick Rodgers, Dawie van der Walt, Adam Hadwin, and Peter Uihlein are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 10th, Nate Lashley's 152 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nate Lashley to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Lashley had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 4 under for the round.
Lashley missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Lashley to 5 under for the round.
