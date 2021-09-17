  • Mito Pereira shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Mito Pereira makes birdie on No. 9 at Fortinet Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.