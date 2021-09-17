-
Mito Pereira shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mito Pereira makes birdie on No. 9 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Mito Pereira makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
Mito Pereira hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 4th at 5 under with Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; and Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Pereira had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Pereira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pereira chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Pereira's 105 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Pereira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to 4 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 5 under for the round.
