Michael Thompson finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Michael Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 51st at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Nate Lashley and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Nick Hardy, Patrick Rodgers, Dawie van der Walt, Adam Hadwin, and Peter Uihlein are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Thompson's 117 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Thompson's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Thompson had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Thompson's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to even for the round.
