Strong putting brings Michael Kim an even-par round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Kim hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 49th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Tringale, Si Woo Kim, and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Hank Lebioda, David Skinns, Patrick Rodgers, and Jonathan Byrd are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Michael Kim hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Michael Kim to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 128 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's his second shot went 35 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.
