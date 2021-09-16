-
-
Michael Gligic shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
Michael Gligic hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
-
-