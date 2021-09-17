-
Max McGreevy finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Max McGreevy sinks a 32-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Max McGreevy makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Max McGreevy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 104th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, McGreevy's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, McGreevy's 105 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, McGreevy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.
McGreevy got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
McGreevy hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.
