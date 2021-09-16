  • Max Homa shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa gets up-and-down for birdie at Fortinet Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.