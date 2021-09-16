-
Max Homa shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa gets up-and-down for birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Wyndham Clark, Cameron Tringale, Nate Lashley, and Adam Hadwin; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; and Nick Hardy, Peter Uihlein, Dawie van der Walt, Si Woo Kim, Patrick Rodgers, and Scott Stallings are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Homa had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Homa's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Homa's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Homa had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Homa to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 4 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Homa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.
