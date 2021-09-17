-
Maverick McNealy shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Maverick McNealy makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, McNealy chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
At the 375-yard par-4 17th, McNealy's his second shot went 95 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
