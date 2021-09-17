  • Maverick McNealy shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Maverick McNealy makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Maverick McNealy makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Maverick McNealy makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.