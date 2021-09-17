-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Matthew NeSmith hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 120th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, NeSmith's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 339 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, NeSmith got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
