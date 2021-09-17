-
-
Matt Kuchar shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
-
Highlights
Matt Kuchar's tight tee shot and birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Matt Kuchar makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Kuchar chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kuchar's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kuchar's tee shot went 182 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
-
-