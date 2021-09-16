-
Martin Trainer comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Trainer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Trainer finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale is in 2nd at 6 under; and Wyndham Clark, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Dawie van der Walt, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Martin Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin Trainer to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, Trainer suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Trainer at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Trainer had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Trainer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to even for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
