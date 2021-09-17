-
-
Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
-
Round Recaps
Chez Reavie’s 7-under 63 gives him opening round lead at Fortinet
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie carded a 7-under 65 to give himself the one-shot solo lead after Thursday at Silverado Resort and Spa North.
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 41st at 2 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Hubbard at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hubbard's 119 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
-
-