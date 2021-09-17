-
Marc Leishman putts well in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Chez Reavie’s 7-under 63 gives him opening round lead at Fortinet
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie carded a 7-under 65 to give himself the one-shot solo lead after Thursday at Silverado Resort and Spa North.
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Marc Leishman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Leishman finished his day tied for 24th at 3 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, Jason Dufner, and Troy Merritt are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Marc Leishman's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Leishman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
