September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke List hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 39th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, List suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at even for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
