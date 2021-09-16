-
Lucas Herbert shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Lucas Herbert hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Herbert finished his round tied for 48th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 third, Herbert's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Herbert had a 67 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Herbert tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 5 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Herbert chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Herbert's 73 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.
