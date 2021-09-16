-
Lee Hodges shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Lee Hodges hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hodges finished his round tied for 100th at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, Max Homa, and John Augenstein are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.
Hodges got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 over for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hodges hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.
