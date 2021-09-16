-
-
Lanto Griffin shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Lanto Griffin hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 73rd at 1 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Nick Hardy, Patrick Rodgers, Si Woo Kim, Dawie van der Walt, Adam Hadwin, and Peter Uihlein are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Griffin's 142 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.
After a 322 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.
-
-