Kyle Stanley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
September 16, 2021
Highlights
Kyle Stanley gets nice kick to set up birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Kyle Stanley makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Kyle Stanley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Nate Lashley, Cameron Tringale, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Patrick Rodgers are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Stanley had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to even for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Stanley's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
Stanley got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.
