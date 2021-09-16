-
Kurt Kitayama shoots 4-over 76 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kurt Kitayama hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kitayama finished his round in 119th at 4 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 1 over for the round.
Kitayama got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 2 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 3 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kitayama had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kitayama to 2 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Kitayama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kitayama to 3 over for the round.
Kitayama got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kitayama to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Kitayama had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kitayama to 4 over for the round.
