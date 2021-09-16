-
-
Kristoffer Ventura finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Kristoffer Ventura hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 74th at even par; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Scott Stallings, Nate Lashley, and Max Homa are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Ventura's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
Ventura hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
Ventura got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Ventura had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Ventura his second shot went 49 yards to the left rough, his third shot went 20 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to even for the round.
-
-