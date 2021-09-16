-
-
Kramer Hickok shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2021
In his first round at the Fortinet Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After a 313 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hickok's 107 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
-
-